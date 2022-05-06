Punjab Police picks up BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga from his West Delhi house

Punjab Police Friday picked up BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in West Delhi, a month after he was booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

Before arresting him, the Punjab Police had intimated the Janakpuri police station. Sources said a team from Punjab came to Janakpuri police station on Friday morning and shared their case details with them. “After sharing the details, they sent their team to his house from where he was picked up and taken to Janakpuri police station. They are now completing legal documentation work,” an officer informed.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted: “Tejinder Bagga has been arrested by 50 police personnel of Punjab police. He is a true Sikh and they cannot threaten him.”

Bagga had been booked by Punjab Police under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony); 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief); 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes); and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on April 1, 2022. The complaint refers to a statement made by Bagga which it is alleged constitutes instigation/incitement to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders, members of Aam Aadmi Party in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner.

The FIR was based on a complaint by Punjab AAP spokesperson and Lok Sabha in-charge Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.