Punjab man on way to drop off son at Delhi airport dies as multiple vehicles collide in the fog

A 55-year-old man on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport to drop off his son died after the taxi they were travelling in rammed into multiple vehicles amid dense fog on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Dwarka in West Delhi early Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Chhaju Singh, a resident of Channuwala village in Punjab.
He was headed to the airport with his son, Amandeep Singh, when the accident
occurred.
According to the police, a PCR call reporting a multi-vehicle collision was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station in the early hours of Saturday.
A police team rushed to the spot near Jharoda Kalan, where they found several vehicles
involved in a chain collision on the stretch leading towards
the airport.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the taxi, bearing a Punjab registration number and carrying five occupants including the driver, was the last vehicle to crash into the pile-up.
Officers said Singh sustained critical injuries in the impact and was immediately taken to Tarak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police said heavy fog and poor visibility are suspected to have played a role in the accident. The vehicles involved were removed from the road to restore traffic.
The post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted, and further legal proceedings are underway, officers added.
