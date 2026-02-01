Punjab man on way to drop off son at Delhi airport dies as multiple vehicles collide in the fog

A 55-year-old man on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport to drop off his son died after the taxi they were travelling in rammed into multiple vehicles amid dense fog on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Dwarka in West Delhi early Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chhaju Singh, a resident of Channuwala village in Punjab.

He was headed to the airport with his son, Amandeep Singh, when the accident

occurred.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting a multi-vehicle collision was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station in the early hours of Saturday.