Punjab Kisan Union reaches Shaheen Bagh to extend support

More support from Punjab poured in for New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Monday, when about 100 farmers of Punjab Kisan Union reached the protest site.

The farmers are expected to stay here till February 5.

Sukhdarshan Natt, from the union, said, “We are not providing langar or any other support, but we are at Shaheen Bagh, holding our Kisan Union’s flags, to make it clear that we are against CAA and NRC. After returning to Punjab, we will start a pakka morcha against the CAA and the Centre from February 12 in Mansa, which will continue till the matter is resolved. Our morcha will make people aware about CAA and its hidden agenda.”

Meanwhile, an indefinite dharna has been on in Malerkotla since January 7 on the lines of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest.

Before the Kisan Union, other organisations from Punjab have extended support to Shaheen Bagh. Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) Punjab students union (Randhawa group) and the Joint Action Committee among others have visited the protest site, and some have donated ration there.

Ruldu Singh, President of Punjab Kisan Union, said, “We are not donating anything, but are here to extend support.”

In addition to this, a massive rally has been planned in Malerkotla on February 16 in which over 70 organisations will take part. Like Shaheen Bagh, women are coming in large numbers in Malerkotla’s morcha on a daily basis. They have also taken out two protest marches in this connection.

