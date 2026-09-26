High Court calls for ‘aggressive measures’ to tackle Gurugram water crisis

The HC noted that indiscriminate extraction through private borewells over several decades has triggered a steep drop in the groundwater table across municipal limits. (File Photo)

Warning that Gurugram faces a progressively “grim” future unless corrective steps are pursued aggressively, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently took serious note of its persistent water crisis, flagging the rapid depletion of groundwater alongside the city facing recurring waterlogging during monsoon.

In an order passed on September 22, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that the city’s proximity to the National Capital has made rapid urbanisation and population influx inevitable, yet basic water resource governance has lagged dangerously behind.

“Unless appropriate and effective measures are pursued aggressively, the situation is likely to remain grim, particularly as continued urbanisation and population growth appear inevitable, given Gurugram’s proximity to the National Capital,” the bench observed.