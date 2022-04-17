Punjab CM, ministers to visit Delhi schools and mohalla clinics tomorrow

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and two of his ministers will be in Delhi on Monday and visit its schools and mohalla clinics, days after opposition parties in the state alleged the Punjab government was being run through “remote control” from the Capital.

“The Punjab CM and the education and health ministers will visit schools and mohalla clinics with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The Punjab health and education secretaries will also accompany them,” a senior Delhi government official said.

Last week, Kejriwal met the Punjab chief secretary, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chief along with other power department officials in Delhi. Mann was not in attendance. Officials said the meeting was called to discuss the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s promise to provide 300 units of free power in Punjab.

This had led to a controversy, with opposition parties in Punjab hitting out at the ruling AAP for sending state government officials to meet the Delhi CM. While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed “Kejriwal’s meeting” as “unconstitutional and unacceptable”, Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the Punjab government was being “remote-controlled” from Delhi.

The AAP announced on Friday that the scheme will come into force starting July 1. The benefit will be contingent on consumers restricting their consumption below 600 units for every billing cycle of two months. If anyone consumes more than 600 units, they will be billed for the entire consumption, not just for the excess above 600 units.

The Delhi government, over the past few years, have focused on improving education and health parameters in the city, starting close to 500 mohalla clinics and rebuilding and revamping schools. Work done in these two fields has also been the basis of its election campaign in other states.