Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order on Gurgaon Rapid Metro to continue

With the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran set to transfer the Gurgaon Metro to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for further operations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday asked the Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited and Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Limited to continue operating the two Metro links till further orders. It also sought names of retired judges who would oversee the transfer process of assets between Rapid Metro and HSVP.

The division bench Tuesday adjourned the matter to Wednesday for consideration of the names of retired judges. A total of four names will be submitted by the parties before the bench for consideration, of which two are likely to be given the task of supervising the process of transfer.

Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, appearing for HSVP, said an agreement has been reached with the DMRC: “The assets can be handed to the HSVP in presence of a retired judge. The court has ordered the interim order (asking Rapid Metrorail to continue running the Metro links) continue till Wednesday.”