Punjab and Haryana HC notice to CBSE on plea seeking de-affiliation of school

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday issued a notice to the Haryana government and CBSE on a plea seeking de-affiliation of a private school in Gurgaon over the alleged irregularities in its functioning, which were pointed out by the CBSE in a report submitted to the Supreme Court last year.

The plea has been filed by the father of a Class II student who was murdered on the school premises, allegedly by another student in September last year.

The father claimed the CBSE, in its report, said the school had failed to observe basic security measures which could have prevented the incident.

“The CBSE has categorically held the school guilty of the said culpability, and had also said the school failed to discharge its responsibility to file an FIR and inform the District Education Officer and CBSE,” the plea said. ens

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App