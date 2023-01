Security agencies are carrying out a search inside a Pune-bound Spicejet flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi following a bomb threat call.

Police said the call came around 6.30 pm and the passengers were evacuated.

“It looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked. Nothing has been found yet. A meeting is being held with CISF to see what’s happening,” said an officer

More details to follow…