Pulled up by teacher over uniform, school student stabs him; three detained

By Vidheesha Kuntamalla

A Delhi government school teacher was stabbed on the school premises, allegedly by a class XII student of the same school, on Thursday morning.

The physical education teacher at the West Delhi school had allegedly scolded the accused for not being dressed in proper uniform earlier and had pulled him up again on Thursday, said Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West.

Police have apprehended three students of the school. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempted murder).

The teacher, who is under treatment at BLK Max Hospital, has sustained stab wounds to the abdomen, chest, and back. Police said the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

The school vice principal told The Indian Express that at the time of the incident, class XII students were in school for practical exams.

“Around noon, when the teacher was making rounds, the three students encountered him on the staircase and one of them stabbed him,” he said and alleged that the students were carrying a knife with them. The school has filed a complaint with police.

The vice principal said that this was the first incident of this kind in the school. He alleged that the parents of two of the children came to the school a month ago and had an argument with the authorities regarding school uniforms.

The injured teacher hails from Rohtak and had joined the school in September last year. “His clothes were covered in blood. It took me a while to get here from Rohtak, and his fellow teachers admitted my brother to the hospital,” the teacher’s brother said.

“He got married a few years ago. He has a young daughter and his wife is pregnant. Everything was going well… The school has filed a police complaint, we will file a complaint against the students in our personal capacity,” the brother

A Max Healthcare spokesperson said, “A man was brought into the emergency at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital with multiple deep stab wounds in the abdomen, chest, and back. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is evaluating his condition, and he is under observation. He is currently stable.”