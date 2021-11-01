Will donate Rs 5,100 for puja at namaz site: Muslim Ekta Manch chairman

Members of the Muslim Ekta Manch met the Gurgaon deputy commissioner Monday, demanding that the administration open the 19 Waqf board properties and mosques in Gurgaon, which have been allegedly encroached upon or are disputed, so they don’t have to offer namaz in public places.

This comes a day after members of right-wing organisations, under the umbrella of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said they would conduct Govardhan Puja this Friday at the Sector 12 site where namaz is offered.

Shehzad Khan, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch, said, “We met the DC and shared our concerns. We have requested the administration to either allot us land so we can build mosques or open the ones that have been shut so we can offer namaz there. If the 19 mosques in Gurgaon are opened, then we would not need to pray in the open. For the past few months, some anti-social elements have disrupted prayers and tried to promote enmity. We want harmony to exist among communities.”

He added, “We welcome the decision to conduct puja and bhandara in Sector 12. If they conduct puja at the site by pushing us from there, we are ready to relocate. We are with them and will donate Rs 5,100 for the prayer. We have asked the administration to inform us regarding the next course of action — whether to shift the site in Sector 12 by a few metres or change the location. The namaz will be offered on Friday.”

On Sunday, members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti had said they would continue to oppose the offering of namaz in public places in the city. On Friday, 26 people, including members of right-wing outfits, were arrested for attempting to disrupt Friday namaz in Sector 12. In the past two months, several groups have taken to the streets, raising slogans and disrupting namaz at several locations in Gurgaon.