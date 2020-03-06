Publish details of unidentified bodies: HC on Delhi violence

The bench ordered DCP (Northeast) to find Hamza. The bench ordered DCP (Northeast) to find Hamza.

The Delhi HC Thursday directed the police to publish details of all unidentified bodies, lying in various government hospital mortuaries, on their official websites. A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta issued the direction after a man filed a habeus corpus petition, seeking directions to produce his brother-in-law, Hamza (25), who has been missing since February 26.

Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for Delhi Police, told the court that the Delhi government will facilitate petitioner's visits to all mortuaries.

