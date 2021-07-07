Publicise grievance redressal mechanism for overcharging by hospitals, HC tells Delhi govt

At least five hospitals till date have been found to have overcharged patients. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the Delhi government needs to publicise the grievance redressal mechanism established by it for dealing with complaints of excess billing of Covid patients by private hospitals.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the government should create an online system for submission of complaints by patients.

The Delhi government told the high court that 77 complaints have been received till date and 15 have been disposed of by district-level committees.

“About 4-5 overcharging has been found to be there. The hearing process has already been initiated in 95% of the pending 62 cases, and probably in the next week to ten days most of these will stand disposed of,” senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the government, submitted before the court.

According to the government’s reply placed before the court, the highest number of complaints were received from the Northwest and Southeast districts and all of them continue to remain pending. At least five hospitals till date have been found to have overcharged patients.

“In some cases refunds have also been made,” the government told the court.

The court on Wednesday also asked the Centre to file a response on setting up the buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen in Delhi, and asked it to file a status report within a week on availability of Liposomal Amphotericin B, which is used for treatment of Black Fungus, in the country.