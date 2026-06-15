Public hearings twice a month: Delhi Police’s new initiative

From ‘Thana Divas’ to direct access to senior officers, here is how the force plans to address your grievances faster.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readDelhiJun 15, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Delhi Police to hold ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ twice a month, giving citizens direct access to officers for faster grievance redressal and improved public services. (File Photo)Delhi Police to hold ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ twice a month, giving citizens direct access to officers for faster grievance redressal and improved public services. (File Photo)
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In a move aimed at improving public access to police services and ensuring quicker redressal of grievances, the Delhi Police has directed all police stations to organise a ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ at least twice every month, preferably on alternate Saturdays.

The directions were issued through a circular signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on June 11. The order mandates that the public hearing programme be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm and serve as an open platform for citizens to present complaints, grievances, suggestions and requests for assistance related to policing and public safety.

Top cops to attend

According to the circular, the initiative is intended to strengthen public outreach, enhance accessibility of police services and improve accountability at all levels.

Senior officers, including ACPs, DCPs, Additional Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners of Police, have been directed to attend the hearings on a rotational basis to facilitate the prompt resolution of grievances and bolster public confidence in the redressal mechanism.

How will it work?

The circular states that every police station must maintain records of grievances received during the public hearings and ensure that complaints requiring inquiry or verification are assigned immediately for follow-up action. Pending grievances will be reviewed periodically by supervisory officers to ensure timely disposal.

Importantly, the Delhi Police has clarified that every complainant attending the Jan Sunwai must be heard, irrespective of whether the complaint has already been registered on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS). Complaints received during the hearing will subsequently be uploaded to the system.

Police stations have also been instructed to provide adequate seating arrangements, assistance desks and a citizen-friendly environment during the hearings.

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No delays

The circular emphasises that delays, negligence or casual handling of grievances will be viewed seriously. District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been directed to closely monitor the quality and timeliness of grievance redressal and ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

To encourage participation, the Delhi Police will publicise the initiative through police station notice boards, social media platforms, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), beat staff and other public communication channels.

District police units will also be required to submit fortnightly reports detailing the number of grievances received, disposed of and pending, along with significant issues identified during the hearings.

Officials said the initiative is expected to provide citizens with a regular forum to directly engage with police officers and seek resolution of local concerns.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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