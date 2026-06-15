Public hearings twice a month: Delhi Police’s new initiative

Delhi Police to hold ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ twice a month, giving citizens direct access to officers for faster grievance redressal and improved public services. (File Photo)

In a move aimed at improving public access to police services and ensuring quicker redressal of grievances, the Delhi Police has directed all police stations to organise a ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ at least twice every month, preferably on alternate Saturdays.

The directions were issued through a circular signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on June 11. The order mandates that the public hearing programme be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm and serve as an open platform for citizens to present complaints, grievances, suggestions and requests for assistance related to policing and public safety.

Top cops to attend

According to the circular, the initiative is intended to strengthen public outreach, enhance accessibility of police services and improve accountability at all levels.