Public gatherings at Noida, Ghaziabad capped at 100; hotels, halls stare at losses

People throng a fruit seller’s cart in Noida on Thursday night as the process of unlock geared pace in the state. Noida reported 110 Covid cases and one death in the past 24 hours. AP

Public gatherings in Noida and Ghaziabad will be capped at 100 persons in the wake of rising Covid cases. The orders were issued Saturday by the state administration after a review meeting of UP’s Covid situation by CM Yogi Adityanath. The change in guidelines, however, has left hotel and banquet owners in the lurch.

A similar decision was taken by Delhi earlier this week, capping the number of guests at weddings from 200 to 50.

“Keeping in mind rising Covid cases, it has been directed to all officials and authorities that no more than 100 persons will be allowed in any wedding or public function. This applies to both outdoor and indoor functions. Action will be taken against those who do not comply…,” read the order by District Magistrate Suhas LY.

A similar order was issued by Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey limiting gatherings in the district to 100 people. Earlier, permission for up to 200 persons was granted for weddings and public functions.

Hotel and banquet owners say the reduction of guest lists often leads to cancellations , implying further losses for businesses already hit by Covid. “As guidelines keep changing, people don’t know what to do at the last minute… The new orders will mean difficult times for us and for families as our bookings were keeping in mind a set number of people,” said Kishor Bhagat of Ambrosia Banquet, having a capacity of more than 1,000 people.

“Besides weddings, corporate clients regularly hold functions. Those bookings have nearly stopped. Birthday parties and other events are also moving away from banquets. The best we can do is convince those who have already booked to continue with their functions,” said a banquet owner in Noida’s Sector 16.

On Saturday, Ghaziabad saw 157 cases, taking the district’s tally to 21,348 cases with 90 deaths. Noida saw 137 cases, with a total of 31,232 cases and 75 deaths.

