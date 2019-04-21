PTM at Delhi govt schools unlikely till polls end after BJP complains to election office

After cancelling the ‘Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting’ which was scheduled for Saturday across all Delhi government schools, the education department has submitted a response to queries posed to it by the Chief Election Officer’s office.

The letter from the CEO’s office, which had asked the education department to keep the PTMs in abeyance after a complaint from BJP, had also sought its response on four points.

The complaint by the BJP raised issues with the involvement of School Management Committees (SMCs) in the parent-teacher meeting, alleging that their members are essentially AAP members, who could use the meetings to spread election-related messages.

“A perusal of the circular (issued by the education department on the Mega PTM) reveals an active participation of SMC Members in the Mega PTM,” stated the letter from the CEO’s office.

It went on to ask for information on the composition of the SMCs at the school-level, and the agenda of the Mega PTM, which was to be held on Saturday. It also asked how many PTMs are required to be organised every quarter and year, and the dates on which these were held in the last three years.

Explained Why such meetings matter Mega parent-teacher meetings were introduced in Delhi government schools in 2016. Four such meetings were held in the last academic year. Such mega parent-teacher meetings are held on the same day across all 1,000-plus government schools, and the education department lays down the matters to be discussed by teachers with parents. According to experts in the field of education, these meetings are an important platform for parents to be updated on their children's academic progress and needs, especially as the parents of most government school children have not completed school themselves. Such meetings are also important to demystify learning initiatives in CBSE or government education policy and to keep parents informed.

The department submitted its response on Friday evening, and is awaiting the election office’s reaction and further directives, as the letter directs the PTMs to be “kept in abeyance” till the complaint is disposed of.

“Even if it is disposed of soon, it is unlikely that another Mega PTM can be organised till after the elections, as most teachers will get busy with election training and duty. It is unfortunate that this happened,” said an education department official.

SMCs comprise the head of school, 12 parents, a teacher, a representative of the local MLA and a social worker. The points that were to be discussed with parents in the meetings were changes to the no-detention policy, changes in the CBSE promotion rules and examination patterns, academic improvement of children and convincing parents of students concerned to send them for Mission Buniyaad learning camps during summer vacations.

“Twelve of 16 SMC members are parents. They are included in the PTMs as they live in the same community as the other parents, and are the ones who can reach out and increase their participation. Instead of abruptly asking us to cancel such a massive exercise, perhaps the complainants could have been asked to substantiate their allegations,” said another education department official.