‘PSO disposed paintings after shooting judge’s kin’

Minutes after shooting the wife and son of the additional district and sessions judge he had been deployed to protect, personal security officer Mahipal Singh drove the family’s white Honda City car to Tau Devi Lal stadium, where he disposed of three items lying in the boot of the vehicle — two paintings and a frame, the chargesheet filed in the October 13, 2018 case states. The items were what 37-year-old Ritu and 18-year-old Dhruv, wife and son of additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma, had purchased from Arcadia market in Gurgaon’s Sector 49 when the incident took place, the chargesheet, submitted in court on December 26, states.

The Special Investigation Team probing the matter later retrieved these items from behind the stadium, seeking remand of the accused especially for the purpose. It was after Ritu and Dhruv returned to their vehicle after shopping that the violence took place, with the PSO opening fire on both mother and son as a crowd of people looked on, with many also recording videos of the incident.

Some of these videos are now part of the “electronic evidence” being used by the prosecution to make their case for the trial, which begins next month.

“The court had framed charges in the case on Wednesday, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (obstruction of evidence) of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. The trial begins on February 1,” said public prosecutor Anurag Hooda.

The 300-page chargesheet includes accounts of 81 witnesses, including police officers, doctors, and forensic experts. One of the key testimonies the prosecution is relying on, is the “dying declaration that Ritu gave to her husband”, wherein she recounted the chain of events that led to the shooting.