Provide relief, skills training to manual scavengers, says HC

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded authorities for their failure to prohibit employment of manual scavengers, and directed that all manual scavengers who have been identified be provided with consequent rehabilitative measures including a one-time cash compensation, skills training and so on.

A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice A K Chawla directed the authorities to take steps in accordance with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in notifying the names of the 45 identified individuals, who are performing the task of manual scavenging.

“The steps towards rehabilitation in terms of Section 13(1) of the 2013 Act should be taken up. One time assistance, assistance towards housing etc. should be immediately provided within the next four weeks. Immediate steps towards disbursement of scholarships to the children of all these 45 individuals, too, is directed to be taken by the concerned agencies.

“An Action Taken Report by way of an affidavit outlining the names of the beneficiaries/recipients, including the names of children etc. who are to be given assistance on continuous basis as well as the skills training imparted and the number of description of such training shall be disclosed, before the next date of hearing (details of such training shall be disclosed),” the bench said.

The issue of identification of those engaged in manual scavenging and sewage cleaning has been a long and convoluted one, primarily due to the denial of the existence of manual scavengers by implementing authorities.

The bench directed that the survey to identify manual scavengers in all districts of Delhi has to be completed within two months i.e. by November 24, along with the details of identities of individuals “found to have been performing manual scavenging tasks”.

It said that the survey also has to take into account the 233 names already identified in the DLSA report and verify their identities and vocation.

Since the government’s stated position is that compensation was disbursed to several victims, the bench sought details of the progress in steps taken to provide scholarships, compensation, compassionate appointments and other rehabilitative measures for the families and children of those who died because of manual scavenging.

