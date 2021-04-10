Provide oxygen concentrators to Covid patients being discharged: Delhi govt to hospitals

The Delhi government has directed the hospital administration and chief medical district officials to provide oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients who are being discharged from the hospital so as to maintain the oxygen levels at home. This is the second time that the government has re-issued the order.

An oxygen concentrator is a device that concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply (typically ambient air) by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream.

“During the surge in covid cases, swiftness of the process is a must. In view of the same, in addition to CDMOs, all Medical Superintendents & Directors of Delhi Govt hospitals dedicated for covid, are now authorised to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged covid patients,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

In August last year, the government had prepared the SOPs for providing oxygen concentrators to the patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still facing difficulties in maintaining the oxygen levels.

The oxygen concentrators will include all patients categorised as severe and discharged from Covid-19 ICU of any government or a private facility. The policy will not include the patients who are already on a long term oxygen therapy even before getting diagnosed for Covid-19, or for other co-existing pulmonary illness.

With a rise in the daily number of cases, the Delhi government has swung into action and taken several measures regarding the containment and management of the disease. Resorting back to the orders issued in November, the government has directed the medical superintendents to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors for the management of Covid-19 patients.

It has also asked the medical superintendents to either extend the tenure of senior residents/junior resident doctors for a period of six months or recruit against sanctioned posts from the candidates who have already completed the residency tenure.