Provide electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan in 30 days: Delhi HC to discom

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) to provide electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan, living in Adarsh Nagar near Majlis Park Metro station, within 30 days.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of a plea filed by one Hariom, seeking electricity connection along with a direction for including Aadhaar Card and long-term visa granted to nearly 200 Hindu migrants by the Government of India as a sufficient proof, in respect of the occupancy of the premises to apply for electricity connections.

The TPDDL, on September 6, said before the HC that a no objection certificate from the land-owning authority would be required as “certain poles will have to be erected for providing proper electricity”.

“The land in question over which the jhuggis have been established belongs to Government of India/Defence Department/DMRC, and in absence of a NOC from the land-owning agency, the distribution company is not in a position to provide electricity connection,” the order of September 6 records. The HC had thereafter directed the Centre to file an affidavit to explain why the NOC was not being issued.

On Thursday, the central government Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia placed a letter before the HC, which was issued earlier this week. It stated that approval has been granted for electricity connection to the migrants.

In view of the same, the HC observed that once the competent authority has granted approval, the TPDDL does not have “any choice” but to grant electricity connections to all residents of the area in question. The HC further noted the submission of senior counsel Sanjay Poddar, appearing for the petitioner, that the “beneficiaries of the present order are ready to install a prepaid meter” as well so the company does not suffer any loss in case of default payment of electricity dues.

“In view of the aforesaid, the present PIL shall stand disposed of with a direction to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) to provide electricity connection to all individuals who apply for the same within 30 days,” the HC held.

Advertisement

Last month, the Centre had informed the HC that the matter was being looked into at the highest level. In its order of September 6, the HC had said that it hopes that Centre will take a sympathetic view on the plight of the migrants.