‘Provide doctor consultation to all home quarantined cops,’ Delhi police chief tells DCPs

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has directed all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of districts/units to provide suitable medical advice and consultation of the doctors to the police personnel, who are quarantined at their home. Currently, there are over 4,000 police personnel have been tested positive and over 3,000 are home quarantined.

As many as 4,245 personnel of Delhi Police have tested positive and 25 have died due to Covid in the last 55 days — since March 11. In one year until March 10, around 7,724 police personnel had tested positive and 34 had died. In total, 73,902 police personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 63,510 have received both doses. At 441, the maximum number of cases have been reported from the Police Control Room (PCR) unit, while 343 cases have been reported from the security unit and 242 from the traffic unit, police said.

A circular, issued on May 6 by the Special CP Nuzhat Hassan after taking approval from Shrivastava, states, “In CP’s morning meeting, it has been decided that all police personnel infected with Covid-19 virus and quarantined at their homes should be kept under the consultation and supervision of a doctor.”

Hassan further states, “All DCPs of districts/units should ensure that suitable medical advice and consultation is available to all the police personnel, who are quarantined at their homes. It should be ensured by the DCPs concerned that the doctors are also available on phone to provide medical assistance in case of emergency. The fee of the doctors will be paid from the Delhi Police Welfare Fund.”

As per the data, the officer said, “The maximum number of cases (199) were reported from North-West, 157 from Rohini district, 150 from Shahdara, 139 from Central, and 138 from Outer-North district. The lowest number of cases (98) were reported from the South-East district, 107 from South, and 117 cases from the East district.”

In the last four weeks, a special CP-rank officer, three JCPs and six district DCPs have tested positive for Covid-19. “Over 100 police personnel posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters have tested positive,” an officer said.