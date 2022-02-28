Proud to be part of the effort, says Air India pilot who flew evacuation flight from Ukraine

Air India Pilot Shivani Kalra, who flew the sixth evacuation flight from Ukraine, which started from Budapest and landed in Delhi on Monday, told The Indian Express she is “proud to have been a part of the process”.

“It usually doesn’t happen but when I left home last night, my mother came and hugged me. She was a bit emotional. I have been part of evacuation and rescue flights during Covid times but I guess the news of war scared them. My brother and father were anxious and called me as soon as I landed,” she said.

Kalra has been with Air India for over three years now. “When we reached Budapest and met the students, they were all scared. I spoke to them and tried to console them. We assured them that they’ll reach home safe. They were excited to return. My family was scared a bit but it was all smooth. When we landed, everyone was clapping. I came out of the gates and saw families cheering. This is the first time something like this happened. I am thankful I got this opportunity,” she said.

The group of students had left Ukraine’s Uzhhorod for the Hungary border and reached Budapest Monday morning. Over 240 Indian students were evacuated via the Air India flight, they arrived in Delhi at 6 pm.

The students were welcomed by anxious parents and family members waiting at the airport for hours.

Osama, a first-year MBBS student at Uzhhorod National University, rushed to hug his father Md Hassan. His cousins gave him a bouquet and hugged him as he cried.

“The last few days have been very difficult. I never imagined I would be in a war-torn country. We thought there would be some compromise and didn’t expect a war. My family and I booked two tickets – one on February 27 and the other dated March 2. Both flights were cancelled. My father told me the airport was damaged. We were all scared but the University helped us. They sent us in a bus to cross the border. We managed to get to Budapest and the Embassy officials rescued us. I am happy to be home,” said Osama.

Azaz Ahmed, a 4th year student from the same university, who hails from Mewat, said, “My cousin Mushtaq and I were stranded there. Luckily, the university is close to the border and we were able to cross in time. My other cousin, Praveena, studies in Lviv and is still stuck there. I spoke to her last on Sunday. She was trying to reach the Poland border. We are all praying for her safe return. The last few days have been a complete lockdown with air sirens ringing all the time. I want to go home now.”

From their University, the students travelled more than 300 km on road and foot to reach Budapest.

Payal, a third-year MBBS student who hails from Panipat, said, “We were following Embassy guidelines for the last few weeks but the news of attacks in Kyiv was scary. We all left the college in a hurry with some Nigerian friends. Some of them are still stuck at the border. We managed to cross in time. We never thought of the country as a war zone. It was shocking to leave people and save our lives.”