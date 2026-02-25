Protests in Sec 15A after Noida Authority advertises scheme to set up ‘religious site’ in a park

Several residents of Noida’s Sector 15A protested on Sunday against the Noida Authority’s “Scheme for Setting up Religious Places/ Sites” launched on February 5, 2026. A petition has been filed in Allahabad High Court on behalf of 59 residents of the sector, which is home to several eminent people.

According to Noida Authority, the scheme was notified after some residents of two sectors – 15A and 93 – asked for temples on a plot in each of these sectors. The land in Sector 15A is a 300-sq-m plot numbered 226B/1, valued at Rs 2.77 crore; the plot in Sector 93 measures 600 sq m, and is valued at Rs 4.18 crore.

Under the scheme, the plots will be awarded to applicants who fulfill certain eligibility criteria. “The selected entity shall get the land for a lease of 90 years on an interview basis after the applications will be scrutinized by the screening committee of the Noida Authority. The date of the interviews are still awaited,” says the document.

After the interview process, the Allotment Committee shall recommend the allotment, and the Authority CEO shall take the final decision, says the scheme brochure.

The residents who protested on Sunday alleged that the scheme was a ploy to allot a part of a park for the construction of a temple. This land has more than 100 developed trees which would likely be felled, they said. They also expressed fear of widespread disruption in daily life if a large temple were to come up in the neighbourhood.

“This land has been a part of the park for 40 years and is maintained by the Authority,” a resident said.

When contacted, the CEO of Noida Authority, Krishna Karunesh, said the scheme was notified after residents of the area expressed a desire for a temple in the area.

“It is facility land. We have facility plots in nearly all sectors in Noida. These lands can be used for any facility, including an electric substation, a community centre, skill development centre or a religious site. It can be anything – a temple, a mosque, a church or a gurdwara,” he said.

The CEO said that the scheme had been advertised for 15 days and objections had been invited. “It is the residents who demanded it, and now it is they who are protesting. If they don’t want it, we will cancel it,” he said.