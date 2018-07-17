Protests free since April 25 but Ramlila Maidan found just 4 takers

Earlier, protesters had to pay Rs 50,000 to book Ramlila Maidan for a day — but a space was carved out for free protests in April. (Express Archive) Earlier, protesters had to pay Rs 50,000 to book Ramlila Maidan for a day — but a space was carved out for free protests in April. (Express Archive)

There have been just four protests at Ramlila Maidan since April 25, when a dedicated area was earmarked for protests without the need to pay.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had given a one-acre ground towards Kamla Market for holding demonstrations and protests, as the capital was left with no designated space to protest following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on using Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

“We got requests from four outfits in this period and their protests did not last for more than eight days,” Director Horticulture (North) Ranbeer Singh said.

Another official from the civic body said that many people inquire about the process of holding free protests, but lose interest later as the area is “removed” in comparison to Jantar Mantar or Parliament Street.

While protests at Jantar Mantar were banned in October last year on the NGT’s directions, people still gather at Parliament Street. Earlier, protesters would have to pay Rs 50,000 to book Ramlila Maidan for a day — but a space was carved out for free protests in April. Still, a security deposit of Rs 5,000, which is refundable, is needed before protesting now.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, who was part of one of the biggest agitations at Ramlila Maidan which led to the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Jantar Mantar or Parliament Street is close to Parliament house and VIP homes. Leaders often came to the area to listen to protesters’ grievances. There was a feeling that you are being heard, unlike at Ramlila Maidan where there is no visibility. Jantar Mantar was also more accessible to the media.”

Moreover, no permission was needed to gather at Jantar Mantar. “Delhi technically has no place to protest at the moment because there is no one in Ramlila Maidan to listen to you. The court, while saying that the protest site should be shifted, did not look at the viability of the alternate site,” Yadav said.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “We keep telling protesters to go to Ramlila Maidan but many still gather at Parliament Street. There are multiple reasons for this — like they have to pay security deposit at Ramlila Maidan while here many do not take any permission. Also, this is a more accessible place. But the difference now is that we do not allow them to stay overnight.”

