Protesting near Parliament, woman detained

A 25-year-old woman was detained from outside the Parliament Saturday afternoon, as she sat for a protest over crimes against women. Anu Dubey was holding a placard that read: “Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat.”

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, “The woman was told she could not protest there and should move to Jantar Mantar. She refused to go and women personnel were sent. She was detained and let go after some time.”

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also reached the police station where Dubey was detained. She said, “The woman claimed police misbehaved with her and she has filed a complaint. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter.”

