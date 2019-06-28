Delhi: ‘Protesting demolition drive, man kills himself’

A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison while protesting against a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony at Bawana’s Barwala village Thursday.

According to police, Surya Narayan lived with his family in Barwala. “The incident took place around 10.30 am when a team led by the district magistrate (north), along with police, went to conduct a demolition drive at an illegal JJ colony. Officials told police they had intimated all residents a few days ago by issuing notices about the demolition, and police asked all locals to vacate. Others left, but Narayan refused,” claimed a senior officer.

Locals said Narayan claimed he had not received any notice and said he would leave only if provided another place to stay.

“After 30 minutes, he went to his house, returned with a bottle of oil and poured it on himself. He tried to immolate himself but was stopped by officers and taken to a hospital. On the way, he called his wife and told her he had consumed poison. He died at the hospital,” a police officer said.

An official in the DM (North) office said notices were issued to occupants. “We did not face any resistance. The person who committed suicide didn’t resist. But we later came to know he consumed poison,” he claimed.