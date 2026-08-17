Protesting Burari residents to LG: Address civic concerns in a month or stir grows

Dilapidated roads, waterlogging and drainage issues sparked a protest in North East Delhi’s Burari on Sunday as residents gathered to seek accountability from the public representatives. The security in the area was intensified as protesters grew in number. In a memorandum submitted to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s office, protesters warned that they would intensify their agitation through “democratic and Gandhian” means if their concerns were not addressed within a month by September 16.

Organised as a ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockade or traffic shutdown) under the banner of the a collective, ‘Voice of Burari’, the demonstration saw residents taking to the streets to highlight what they described as long-standing civic problems. Several roads in Burari, they claimed, including the main 100-foot Road, are in dire need of repair. The situation, they said, worsens during the monsoon, when waterlogging and damaged stretches make commuting difficult. They said students, elderly people, women and two-wheeler riders are particularly affected.

According to a police officer, around 200 people gathered near the Burari Chowk and tried to block the road. “Security arrangements were put in place to avoid any untoward incident. They later submitted a memorandum to us which was later submitted to the LG office,” an officer said.

Congress’s Karawal nagar district committee chairman and Head of Federations of RWA Burari Mangesh Tyagi said the agitation was a reflection of residents’ frustration over basic civic amenities. “We are sorry for causing traffic on the road, but the MP, MLA and councillors are all responsible for this condition,” Tyagi said. He added that the residents were demanding basic facilities, including roads that are safe and clean enough to walk on and clean drinking water.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who is also the Chief Whip of the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly, did not respond to queries from The Indian Express. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari represents North East Delhi in Lok Sabha.

The memorandum submitted to the LG’s Office flagged pending road construction work and related drainage works in Burari and sought clear, time-bound directions to the departments concerned and regular updates for residents on the progress of the works. It said the residents were not seeking a confrontation with the government but wanted a solution to their civic problems.