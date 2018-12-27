Delhi: Protesters deface Rajiv Chowk signboard

Sikh residents of Tilak Nagar’s widow colony Wednesday defaced the Rajiv Chowk signboard in Connaught Place by splashing black paint on it. They also demanded that the place be renamed after Bhagat Singh.

Advertising

Surjit Singh, who lives in Tilak Nagar and was part of the group of protesters who defaced the signboard, said, “Seven people of my family, including my father, died during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. We lived in Trilokpuri then. We hold former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi responsible…” Raising slogans against the former PM, protesters placed a garland of shoes around the signboard, apart from defacing it.

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said they have sent officials to re-paint the board. He said the council has registered an FIR against those responsible on charges of destruction of national property.

On the demand by protesters to change the name of the area, he said: “We have not got any such request so far. If we get one, we will examine the rationale and pass it on to the road-naming authority.” A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered, based on a complaint by the NDMC, against unknown persons on charges of defacing government property.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We cannot justify it, but we cannot even condemn it. This is the anger of riot victims.”