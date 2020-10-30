Delhi: Protesters block DND over man’s suicide

Hundreds gathered at the DND, Thursday.

Almost a month after a 22-year-old man committed suicide, his family and members of the Gujjar community protested at the DND flyway for a few hours Thursday. Hundreds held placards that said “Justice for Aman Baisla” and raised slogans.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, “Around 1,500-2,000 people gathered at 11 am and proceeded towards Delhi to go to the police HQ. Police negotiated with the protesters, who dispersed peacefully.” Baisla, a businessman, allegedly committed suicide at his Rohini Sector-11 home on September 30. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma had said, “His father Ram Niwas gave a complaint alleging a woman and two men are responsible. Baisla had put up a video on Faceook in this regard. An FIR for abetment to suicide has been filed. No arrests have been made. ENS

