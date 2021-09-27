Protester dies of heart attack at Singhu border

A 54-year-old labourer from Jalandhar, who was part of the Kirti Kisan Union and had been protesting at the Singhu border, died on Monday morning of a suspected heart attack.

The deceased, Bagel Ram, hailed from Khela village in Phillaur. Police said he had been associated with the farm protests since last year and, more recently, had returned to the protest site at Singhu on September 18.

Ravi Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kundli police station, said, “We received information of the incident at 7 am. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of heart attack. The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.”

Gurnam Singh Dhakad, district committee member, Kirti Kisan Union, Jalandhar, said, the deceased was part of a group of protesters from Phillaur, who had come to Sonipat via train on September 18.

“The same day, he arrived at Singhu and camped in a trolley. He was a labourer who had been associated with our union since last year and had camped at the site several times since the agitation started. I handed him black flags for the bandh yesterday evening. He was fine at the time and looking forward to joining the protests. At 4 am, he woke up and had tea. A few minutes later, he complained of uneasiness and asked for water and then he collapsed,” he said.

Dhakad said they informed police officials in Kundli and he was rushed to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. “He used to help out in langar sewa (community kitchen) at Singhu border,” he added.

Ram is survived by his wife and three children, said police.