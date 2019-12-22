Protest still strong at Jamia, Gurgaon sees first gathering

At Saturday’s protest outside Jamia. Tashi Tobgyal At Saturday’s protest outside Jamia. Tashi Tobgyal

Days after police stormed Jamia campus, protest outside the university continued unabated Saturday. What started as a small gathering grew in size towards the evening, with over 3,000 people singing songs and urging each other to maintain peace.

“I’m a Dalit and I’m here to carry forward Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy,” said a student. His words were met with eager applause.

Kasim Usmani, one of the three students from Jamia against whom an FIR was filed for Sunday’s event, said, “This is a struggle between those who are trying to save the Constitution and those who are trying to burn it.”

While most of the protesters were from the neighbouring localities of Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar and Okhla, many had also travelled from as far as Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Noida.

At around 3 pm, the protesters were joined by a group of over 100 lawyers, who conducted their own protest at the site.“The library here was attacked brutally, which is why we’ve chosen this venue to register our protest. We are lawyers from different district courts, the High Court and the Supreme Court,” said Tarique Siddiqui, a High Court advocate.

At India Gate, a similar gathering of hundreds of youngsters was held. Aditya Krishna (24), pursuing an MA in history from Delhi University, said, “The CAA and the NRC are against the idea of India envisioned by our freedom struggle heroes. They were all against the idea of a ‘Hindu rashtra’. For the first time, religion is being used to identify a citizen.”

Meanwhile, chants of “Inquilaab Zindabad” and “Azaadi” reverberated through the air as Gurgaon saw its first gathering against the new citizenship law Saturday evening. Hundreds of people thronged the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

Among the speakers was women’s rights activist and former member of the Planning Commission, Syeda Hameed, who termed the fight that began from Jamia as the “groundwork for keeping the Constitution alive in this country”.

“We must stay alert to ensure this government doesn’t give it a communal colour. You are the intelligentsia of the country, the corporate people, a wave must come from within you,” she said.

