Protest outside concert in Gurgaon

Several outfits staged a demonstration outside a concert by American music producer and DJ, Marshmello, in Gurgaon on Saturday evening, protesting against the event soon after the Pulwama terror attack.

Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said the protest began at 7 pm outside the concert venue at Leisure Valley Park, and continued for an hour. It included “50-70 protesters” from outfits such as the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal.

“The Sub Divisional Magistrate came and said a two-minute silence would be held before the event, but that is not enough. The event should have been cancelled or postponed,” he claimed.

Jagbir Singh, SHO of Sector 29 police station, said: “The protest remained peaceful. No arrest was made, and the event is proceeding smoothly.”