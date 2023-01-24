Protest-mukt Delhi among challenges for police ahead of G20 summit

In the run-up to the G20 summit in the national capital in September, the Delhi Police is holding weekly meetings and discussing, among other things, ways to handle any disruptions in the form of agitations or protests that might cause law-and-order problems to scheduled events, senior officers said.

A senior officer privy to the discussion said: “The meetings include officers from the Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and Security department who are analysing any possible disruptions or protests that might occur during the time… ways to quickly curb and handle such occurrences are being discussed.”

The officer added that for this purpose, security deployment in New Delhi district will be strengthened and paramilitary forces will be deployed along with batches of several sniffer dogs around high-security areas, including at Jantar Mantar, to manage such incidents. “Any social media post with potential to cause law-and-order problems will also be appropriately identified,” he added.

Officers added that in a first, portable under-vehicle surveillance systems (UCSS) will be procured to quickly take high-resolution images of the undercarriage of vehicles. “Discussions on the number of such systems to be procured are underway and a budget is being decided,” another officer said.

The officer added that apart from this, discussions are underway to procure batches of vehicle-mounted jammers, bomb inhibitors, vehicle-mounted extra baggage night vision, VR vests, deep search metal and liquid explosives detectors. “For augmenting transportation facilities, SUVs, both bulletproof and non-bulletproof, are being procured… PSOs (Personal Security Officers) will be attached with all foreign dignitaries based on security levels,” the officer said.

Plans to revive the tourist police, specifically directed to protect foreign dignitaries, is also in the works, keeping in view the heavy influx of tourists in the city. “Additional security personnel will also be deployed outside Metro stations and bus stands,” another officer said.

A senior police officer said: “Traffic police officers who are fluent in English have been identified while more than 700 other traffic personnel have been given soft-skill training on how to interact with tourists”.

The officer said 22 hotels where the foreign dignitaries will stay during the summit are also being checked for security preparedness: “All district DCPs have been asked to prepare contingency plans and carry out mock drills at regular intervals.”

The capital will host eight meetings from March 1 this year leading up to the Summit on September 9 and 10. India took over presidency last December.