Protest in Greater Noida turns violent, 12 detained

Twelve individuals have been detained by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police after a protest on Tuesday in Greater Noida turned violent.

Videos circulating online of the protest outside the NTPCL Thermal Power plant in Dadri purportedly show police using a water cannon to disperse protesters, while others appear to show protesters with bruises and other injuries in the wake of the scuffle.

The protesters, made up of local villagers and farmers, were reportedly protesting over the amount of compensation that had earlier been paid to them. Police said that force had to be used after they attempted to force entry into the plant. Police estimated that about 200 to 250 men and women were present at the spot.

According to Abhishek Verma, DCP (Greater Noida), “Farmers were conducting a dharna at the NTPCL plant. Those who were at the dharna tried to get into the plant and stop the generation of electricity. Police and CISF personnel at the spot used a water cannon. The farmers at the spot then began to throw stones at the police.”

He added, “Police then had to use minimum force against them. The GM of the plant has registered a complaint regarding the matter.”

According to police at the Jarcha police station, two policemen were injured in the scuffle. A case has been registered under IPC sections related to rioting, as well as 188 (disobedience to order of public servant) 323 (voluntary hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint) 504 (insult provoking breach of peace) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant).

Protesters later sat outside Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Sagar’s house to reiterate their demands.