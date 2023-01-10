Protest in Ghaziabad over death of auto driver

A large group of auto drivers protested against the Ghaziabad police in front of Shanti Gopal Hospital on Monday, following the death of a fellow driver.

The family of the deceased man, Dharampal Yadav (25), alleged that he died after being beaten up by police. However, police said he was involved in an accident and was sent home with his family as he had no apparent injuries.

Police said the incident happened after Dharampal’s auto and a cyclist collided in the Kanawani area near Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

According to DCP (Trans-Hindon) Deeksha Sharma, “About 10.30 pm on January 8, information was received that an auto driver and a cyclist had been in an accident. Both parties were taken to Shanti Gopal hospital. The cyclist was injured and wanted to get treatment in a government hospital, and was handed over to his family members. Since the auto driver was not badly hurt as per the medical examination and was in normal condition, his relatives were called and he was handed over to them. He was brought to the hospital by his relatives on Monday morning, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

She added, “The matter will become clear after a post-mortem is conducted, which will be done by a panel of doctors. Relevant CCTV footage will also be taken into cognizance. We have been speaking with the family and they have given a complaint under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide), 504 (insult likely to breach peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).”