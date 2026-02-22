‘Protest imperils image of Republic’: Delhi court sends Youth Congress workers to police custody for 5 days

The court noted that the four accused — who hail from remote locations from across the country — are at the risk of absconding and preliminary findings in the case suggest a conspiracy link.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:39 AM IST
AI Impact Summit, Youth Congress workers protest, ai summit Youth Congress workers protest, ai summit protest, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairsYouth Congress workers at AI Summit on Friday. (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The protest by four Indian Youth Congress workers (IYC) at AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam has transcended the ambit of legitimate dissent and hurt the country’s diplomatic image before foreign stakeholders, a Delhi court said on Saturday as it remanded the IYC workers to five days of police custody.  This comes a day after the IYC workers were arrested for allegedly breaching the security at the venue and raising “anti-national” slogans, according to police. The court noted that the four accused — who hail from remote locations from across the country — are at the risk of absconding and preliminary findings in the case suggest a conspiracy link.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“It (the alleged actions of the accused) imperils not merely the event’s sanctity but also the Republic’s diplomatic image before foreign stakeholders, rendering it wholly unprotected by constitutional safeguards,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi of the Patiala House in his order on Saturday while remanding the accused to custody.  “Such conduct palpably transcends the ambit of legitimate dissent, metamorphosing into a blatant assault on public order,” he added.

In his order, he also underlined, “Firstly, the offences implicate grave threats to public order and state security at an international forum…attracting warranting stringent scrutiny. Secondly, the accused hail from remote locales —  across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana — (and) pose a high risk of absconding, further heightened by early investigation findings suggesting external conspiracy links. Thirdly, the probe reveals multiple absconding associates, heightening tampering perils vis-à-vis digital footprints, financial trails, and co-accused disclosures.”

The police arrested IYC National Secretary Krishna Hari, a resident of Bihar;  IYC National Coordinator Narasimha Yadav;  and two other members — Kundan Yadav, also a resident Bihar; and Ajay Kumar —  on Friday shortly after the incident.

The incident occurred at 12.30 pm when a group of six-eight men wearing jackets and sweaters entered the Hall Number 7 of the venue. The accused were allegedly wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.

They allegedly removed the jackets and sweaters after entering the AI Expo Hall inside the venue where they started shouting slogans, and then protested without shirts.

The court order read, “In the instant case, the accused are alleged to have orchestrated a premeditated intrusion into the high-security precincts of Bharat Mandapam during the Al Summit 2026…wherein they donned provocative T-shirts bearing offensive slogans such as’ ‘India US Trade Deal Compromised,’ vociferously raised incendiary chants, obstructed public servants in the execution of their duties, and perpetrated physical assaults causing grievous injuries to police personnel, as substantiated by the medico-legal case on record.”

Story continues below this ad

Public prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava, who represented the Delhi Police, told the court that the custody of the accused was needed to recover their mobile phones and ascertain the source of “funding”. “It can be seen that ‘Gen Z’ reference was made… this is associated with Nepal protests. We need to recover their mobile phones and ascertain funding. All four accused are from different places… we need to find out how they conspired together and how this got printed on their T-shirts,” he said.

On the other hand, the counsel of the accused argued that protesting was a fundamental right and that all the alleged offences against the accused had a maximum punishment of below seven years.  “Protest is a fundamental right. Politicians also protest in Parliament. Will you arrest them? Dissent can’t be crushed like this…Bail is the rule, jail is the exception,” the defence counsel argued.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement