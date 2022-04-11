Protest caps day of violence at JNU

A protest march from the Jawaharlal Nehru University to the police station in Vasant Kunj capped a day of violence on campus, during which several students were injured.

The march was taken out by members of the JNU Students’ Union, which demanded action against ABVP members, alleging that they had assaulted students inside Kaveri hostel over non-vegetarian food being served there. The ABVP, however, claimed violence was not over food, and that members of Left student outfits had disrupted a Ram Navami puja in the hostel.

Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Students of JNU Protesting at Vasant Kunj Police station after violence in the campus on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Apeksha Priyadarshini, a JNUSU member who was part of the late-night march, said, “It was around 4.30-5 pm. A group of 10-20 ABVP students charged at others with sticks and stones. This was over eating non-veg food. We have a pre-planned menu and non-veg food is served on Sundays. We didn’t do anything wrong.” She further alleged that some women students were molested in the melee and casteist slurs were hurled at some students.

The march began around 10.45 pm, with over 100 protesters demanding to meet the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Dhananjay, a JNU student and AISA member, who said he was injured during the protest, claimed, “We were at a cultural program at the campus when I received SOS messages and calls. I rushed to Kaveri hostel. ABVP students were beating up the mess secretary and guards. They then attacked my friends. I was trying to protect my friends when a group of 7-9 people caught me. They tore my kurta, pushed me and scratched me. One of the other students, Akhtarista Ansari, was hit on the head. She was bleeding.”

Madhurima, another student, said, “The menu was planned weeks ago; why didn’t they raise their voice then? I was kicked and pushed.”

The march also saw slogans against the Delhi Police, and chants of “baar baar ye nahi hone denge”. This, students said, was a reference to the January 2020 violence on campus, when several masked persons had gone on a rampage in the university, injuring students and faculty. No arrest has been made in that case so far.