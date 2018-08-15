Protest at Jamia against ‘bid to silence students’

Jamia Millia Islamia. Express archive photo Jamia Millia Islamia. Express archive photo

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday held a protest meeting on campus against the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid. Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union burnt an effigy of the “communal fascist brigade” on Monday night.

At Jamia on Tuesday, slogans of “Umar tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain” were raised, along with chants against “Right-wing forces”. The protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee, comprising students from various organisations.

“What happened with Umar is not an isolated incident. Those who speak of an alternative politics, who speak for farmers, workers and Adivasis, women, etc are being attacked. This meeting is to send out a message that we will foil every attempt at silencing our voices,” said Vishal Prasad, a student.

Saif Ul Islam, another student, said the country was being “divided along communal lines ahead of the 2019 elections to polarise voters”.

Tariq Imran, a student, said: “Since 2014, students have been playing the role of the opposition. That’s why we are being targeted.”

