Protest at AI Impact Summit: Three more Youth Congress members arrested

Delhi Police arrest three more IYC members in the Bharat Mandapam 'shirtless' protest case, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. (Express File photo)

Three more Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members were arrested in connection with a ‘shirtless’ protest at the India AI Impact Summit, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Divyansh Girdhar from Delhi, Kubeer Meena from Rajasthan and Bhuvdev Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, police said.

An officer said that Divyansh and Kubeer were allegedly present in the protest at Bharat Mandapam on February 20, while Bhuvdev was among the conspirators.

The latest arrests take the total number of arrests in the case to 14, the officer said.

The Delhi Police is also examining the financial trail behind the protest staged during the high-profile summit, officers said.

Police suspect that funds originally collected for the 2025 Bihar elections may have been diverted for the demonstration. One of the accused, Krishna Hari, secretary of Indian Youth Congress’ Bihar unit, allegedly received sums ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on various occasions, police said.