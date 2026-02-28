Protest at AI Impact Summit: Three more Youth Congress members arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three more Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members were arrested in connection with a ‘shirtless’ protest at the India AI Impact Summit, police said on Friday.
The accused were identified as Divyansh Girdhar from Delhi, Kubeer Meena from Rajasthan and Bhuvdev Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, police said.
An officer said that Divyansh and Kubeer were allegedly present in the protest at Bharat Mandapam on February 20, while Bhuvdev was among the conspirators.
The latest arrests take the total number of arrests in the case to 14, the officer said.
The Delhi Police is also examining the financial trail behind the protest staged during the high-profile summit, officers said.
Police suspect that funds originally collected for the 2025 Bihar elections may have been diverted for the demonstration. One of the accused, Krishna Hari, secretary of Indian Youth Congress’ Bihar unit, allegedly received sums ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on various occasions, police said.
“Questioning has indicated that the money may have been unused funds of the recent elections in Bihar. We are examining bank accounts and the possible money trail further to establish this,” the officer said.
Accounts associated with the Youth Congress have also come under scrutiny as investigators track how and when the money was spent. According to the police, nearly Rs 35,000 was allegedly used for logistics, including printing T-shirts and placards. Printed umbrellas were also allegedly prepared, but those remained unused.
Of the 14 people arrested so far, three — identified as Arbaz Ahmed Khan, Saurabh and Siddhartha — were brought to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday on transit remand following a stand-off with the Shimla Police.
(With PTI inputs)
