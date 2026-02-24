Protest at AI Impact Summit: Here’s what Delhi Police’s SIT, Crime Branch will probe

So far, the investigation has revealed that the accused had been planning to hold the protest from the first day of the summit. (Express photo)

With a Special Investigation Team (SIT) — formed by the Delhi Police to investigate the protest at the recently concluded Indian AI Impact Summit — transferring the case to the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch, the Delhi Police has intensified its probe to uncover the alleged planning behind printing T-shirts, making posters, collecting umbrellas, and identifying and arresting others involved.

The SIT led to the arrest of eight people, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

“The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch because the matter extends to other states as well. Therefore, both teams will coordinate and try to make the case watertight,” an officer said.