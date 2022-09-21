Prosecutors allege Dubai link while seeking Amanatullah Khan custody

A Delhi court has sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to five more days of police custody in connection with a two year old case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. This comes after the Anti-Corruption Branch, which arrested Khan, claimed in court that they have traced money transactions linked to him to Dubai.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava moved an application before Special Judge Vikas Dhull seeking 10 more days of custody.

The APP stated that the investigation was looking into a private company, Cosmos developers, which had purchased a property in Uttarakhand. “There is an entry of Rs 2 lakh to Amanat bhai… certain amount has also gone to Dubai also,” Shrivastava claimed.

This submission was forcefully opposed by Khan’s lawyer, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who told the court, “You said Dubai and leave it there. There is only one person from Dubai that we all know. You must at least tell the court. This is so strange. Yesterday you said Telangana and now you say Dubai. I am being prejudiced.”

The APP then mentioned the name of one Jishan Haider, who is stated to have received several crores, and told the court that “the money has gone to one political party… everything is decided who will be in the poster, the hoarding… this has to be investigated.”

Mehra told the court that this has nothing to do with the accused as there have been cases of people who “pose for pictures and videos with high dignitaries and then flee the country”.

The APP then mentioned the name of one Kaushar Alam alias Laddan, who was arrested from Telangana, and argued that he needs to be confronted with Khan. The APP also claimed that Khan was giving evasive replies to the investigators, and the fact that he had to be taken to the hospital for a medical emergency consumed around two days of the investigators.

Mehra shot a flurry of questions, asking what was the link between Laddan and his client, whether the ACB was able to show any transaction between them, and asked the court how the arguments made by the APP had any connection to the case at hand.

Mehra also apprised the court that a co-accused in this case, Hamid Ali, was granted bail by Saket court today. He also told the court that a key witness of the ACB was an interested witness who was involved in litigation cases against the Waqf Board.

“Ask him (APP) who are the masterminds? Everything that has been said about people are ghosts. Not a single piece of evidence. What is the new material?” Mehra told the court.

On Khan’s medical condition, Mehra told the court that before he was arrested, Khan had been seeking treatment for a medical condition and was advised to stay away from stressful situations.

Mehra also told the court that a Waqf Board CEO had also sent several replies regarding bank accounts, lease agreements and recruitment to the agency in June and questioned the fairness of the agency.

The ACB investigating officer present in court however said that two former CEOs of the Waqf Board were manhandled. He told the court that one former CEO was manhandled on October 3, 2018 and that they could not attend further board meetings. The officer submitted that crucial documents he wanted from the board were not given to the agency.

The APP told the court that the Wakf Board CEO had told the agency that “he can’t do anything, Khan was running the show”.