scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Prosecution sanction nod by L-G bypassing elected govt: Officials

Officials said executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution under the CrPC section 196 lies with the elected government. “... this act of the L G has rendered such sanctions invalid enabling the accused criminals to go scot free,” a source claimed.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, V K Saxena, Delhi LG Saxena, AAP Delhi government, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsL-G V K Saxena

Flagging prosecution sanctions granted by L-G V K Saxena in seven cases, including the one against Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, Delhi government officials said that this could lead to perpetrators going scot free.

Officials said executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution under the CrPC section 196 lies with the elected government. “… this act of the L G has rendered such sanctions invalid enabling the accused criminals to go scot free,” a source claimed.

More from Delhi

Officials mentioned seven cases in which Saxena had given sanction. “These are cases against Aumkareshwar Thakur, accused of auctioning pictures of Muslim women on Twitter; Shehla Rashid, accused of maligning the image of Indian Army on Twitter; Abhishek Mishra, accused of hurting sentiments of the people on social media and spreading enmity in the name of religion; nine persons, accused of pelting stones and glass bottles at a temple in Old Delhi; Zafar Islam Khan, accused of posting instigative and provocative posts, and Tahir Hussain, accused in two incidents related to the Delhi riots… Under Section 196 of CrPC, in the case of crimes committed against the state such as hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state, promoting enmity etc. any court can take cognizance only after the approval/sanction of the ‘state government’. It was a settled law and practice in Delhi for over three decades and followed by all the L-Gs that prosecution sanction under CrPC section 196 are ‘transferred subjects’ falling under elected government,” the official said.
L-G House did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 06:34 IST
Next Story

Gandhi statue on Delhi’s Nelson Mandela Marg runs into some ‘hefty’ problems

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close