Prosecution sanction nod by L-G bypassing elected govt: Officials

Flagging prosecution sanctions granted by L-G V K Saxena in seven cases, including the one against Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, Delhi government officials said that this could lead to perpetrators going scot free.

Officials said executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution under the CrPC section 196 lies with the elected government. “… this act of the L G has rendered such sanctions invalid enabling the accused criminals to go scot free,” a source claimed.

Officials mentioned seven cases in which Saxena had given sanction. “These are cases against Aumkareshwar Thakur, accused of auctioning pictures of Muslim women on Twitter; Shehla Rashid, accused of maligning the image of Indian Army on Twitter; Abhishek Mishra, accused of hurting sentiments of the people on social media and spreading enmity in the name of religion; nine persons, accused of pelting stones and glass bottles at a temple in Old Delhi; Zafar Islam Khan, accused of posting instigative and provocative posts, and Tahir Hussain, accused in two incidents related to the Delhi riots… Under Section 196 of CrPC, in the case of crimes committed against the state such as hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state, promoting enmity etc. any court can take cognizance only after the approval/sanction of the ‘state government’. It was a settled law and practice in Delhi for over three decades and followed by all the L-Gs that prosecution sanction under CrPC section 196 are ‘transferred subjects’ falling under elected government,” the official said.

L-G House did not respond to calls seeking comment.