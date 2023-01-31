scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Prosecution case falls against man accused of giving pistol to Shahrukh Pathan during riots

As per the case of the prosecution, Pathan disclosed that in December 2019, he had allegedly purchased a pistol and 20 rounds from Babu Wasim by paying Rs 35,000.

The court said the case against Wasim was built on his disclosure statement and that of Pathan which “by themselves are not admissible in law”. (File)

A Delhi court Monday discharged a man accused of supplying a pistol to Shahrukh Pathan, who is accused of allegedly pointing a pistol at a head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots, noting that the prosecution’s case is based on surmises and conjectures rather than actual evidence.

As per the case of the prosecution, Pathan disclosed that in December 2019, he had allegedly purchased a pistol and 20 rounds from Babu Wasim by paying Rs 35,000. This particular pistol was then used by Pathan, who allegedly pointed it at head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat discharged Wasim under sections related to the Arms Act, stating that the case against him “is essentially based on surmises and conjectures rather than actual material/evidence”. “There is no ground to presume accused Babu Wasim committed an offence under Section 25 Arms Act,” it said.

More from Delhi

The court said the case against Wasim was built on his disclosure statement and that of Pathan which “by themselves are not admissible in law”. It noted that the prosecution had admitted that “there is no witness on record to show” that Wasim provided the said pistol to Pathan. It also noted that the contention that Pathan made four successive calls to Wasim on December 6 at “best, shows they were at same spot at same time or met each other”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:10 IST
Next Story

Death of cattle smuggling accused: Post-mortem report cites internal bleeding, liver rupture

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close