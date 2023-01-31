Prosecution case falls against man accused of giving pistol to Shahrukh Pathan during riots

A Delhi court Monday discharged a man accused of supplying a pistol to Shahrukh Pathan, who is accused of allegedly pointing a pistol at a head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots, noting that the prosecution’s case is based on surmises and conjectures rather than actual evidence.

As per the case of the prosecution, Pathan disclosed that in December 2019, he had allegedly purchased a pistol and 20 rounds from Babu Wasim by paying Rs 35,000. This particular pistol was then used by Pathan, who allegedly pointed it at head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat discharged Wasim under sections related to the Arms Act, stating that the case against him “is essentially based on surmises and conjectures rather than actual material/evidence”. “There is no ground to presume accused Babu Wasim committed an offence under Section 25 Arms Act,” it said.

The court said the case against Wasim was built on his disclosure statement and that of Pathan which “by themselves are not admissible in law”. It noted that the prosecution had admitted that “there is no witness on record to show” that Wasim provided the said pistol to Pathan. It also noted that the contention that Pathan made four successive calls to Wasim on December 6 at “best, shows they were at same spot at same time or met each other”.