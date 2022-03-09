Proposal to rename Hauz Qazi chowk in old Delhi withdrawn after uproar

A proposal by a councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party to rename Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi chowk to Hari Chand Verma Chowk was withdrawn after uproar over social media and opposition by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Hari Chand Verma was a former Congress leader and councillor.

The proposal placed by AAP councillor Rakesh Kumar was given anticipatory approval by North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh. An event was also planned Thursday in which minister Imran Hussain and MP Harsh Vardhan were invited to commemorate the event.

However, after an outrage on social media and objection by Kapoor, the name change orders were withdrawn.

Kapoor said, “Hauz Qazi is a historical name and as per law the name cannot be changed.”

Feroz Anwar, a resident of the area said that the name Hauz was from a water body in the area and Qazi meant magistrate. There used to be a house of magistrate in the area and the area is from Mughal era.

“These councillors are least aware of the history of area and make such changes to appease their supporters,” he said.

Councillor Kumar said that it was demand of the people of the area to name it after him as he was a popular person there.