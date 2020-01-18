Delhi: Proposal to cut NCR area to preserve farm land

A presentation in the conference showed that a large region of Delhi was problematic due to factors such as sparse overall development impact, thin spread of limited resources and difficulty to sustain growth over a large area. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A presentation in the conference showed that a large region of Delhi was problematic due to factors such as sparse overall development impact, thin spread of limited resources and difficulty to sustain growth over a large area. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Due to a difficulty in maintaining financial and administrative efficiency over a large area and to protect farmer-owned land from rapid urbanisation, the National Capital Region Planning Board is (NCRPB) explored the possibility of reducing the area of the National Capital Region (NCR) area at a stakeholder conference held with the states of Rajasthan, UP and Haryana, and the Union Territory of Delhi Friday at Vigyan Bhawan.

The NCR consists of 14 districts of Haryana, eight of Uttar Pradesh, two of Rajasthan, and the whole of Delhi, and is spread over approximately 55,083 sq km.

A presentation in the conference showed that a large region of Delhi was problematic due to factors such as sparse overall development impact, thin spread of limited resources and difficulty to sustain growth over a large area, with options of linear development near transport corridors getting preference.

The NCRPB presented two recommendations — reduction of the NCR area either to 35,483 sq km or 45,583 sq km. No area from Delhi will be reduced as per both the recommendations. Both recommendations envision a reduction of 9,327 sq km and 3,927 sq km respectively from Haryana, and 10,947 sq km and 6,747 sq km respectively from Rajasthan. The area from UP is set to increase as per both options by 374 sq km and 1,174 sq km respectively.

Many additional districts from the three states will also be partially included as per the recommendations.

“We have kept 2 km around the transport networks part of the NCR in our recommendations,” said NCRPB chairman Archana Aggarwal

