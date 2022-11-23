Proposal to provide surplus treated wastewater from Gurgaon to Nuh under review

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is examining a proposal to provide 200 MLD of treated wastewater via the 35-km-long water pipeline from the sewage treatment plant in Behrampur to the existing Nuh distributory irrigation channel at village Korali, in Nuh district for agricultural purposes.

“Currently, 278 MLD water is being treated up to tertiary level by GMDA, and in future, this quantum will be further augmented to 388 MLD. The feasibility to channelise the surplus treated wastewater from Gurgaon to Mewat will be examined and accordingly the proposal will be discussed in the next authority meeting,” said Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive, GMDA.

In its core planning cell meeting on Tuesday to review ongoing and new projects, the GMDA CEO directed that comments from the departments concerned, such as irrigation, forest, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and PWD, may be obtained and the proposal may be submitted in the next authority meeting for approval.

Officials said the infrastructure-2 division submitted that to enhance the distribution pipeline network of recycled water for horticulture purposes in the city, tendering process for two projects is underway. These projects include providing recycled water pipelines from Botanical Garden, sector 52A, to Bio Diversity Park on MG Road; and providing and laying of recycled water pipeline from MDI Chowk to Sanath Road and Tau Devi Lal Park in sector 23 A.

The GMDA’s CEO also directed officials to identify natural creeks and water bodies which need to be restored and further developed. He said the development work on 18 acre of Wazirabad lake is in progress and encroachments on the remaining 12 acre are to be cleared. Further scope of work for beautification and restoration of the lake should be taken up at the earliest, he added.

The mobility team submitted that the junction improvement work undertaken on 40 junctions in the city in the first phase will be completed by December 10, where in addition of road safety measures, such as reflective road studs, solar cat eye, advance direction signs, metal delineator, bollards, median markers, hazard markers, tree reflectors, maintenance of footpaths and realignment of kerbs, are being carried out at Khushboo chowk, MDI chowk, Iffco chowk, Jharsa chowk and Bhaktawar chowk, among others.

“The recommendation for improvement of T-junction of sector 44, 45 and 52 (Kanhai T-Point) was submitted in the meeting and got the approval of the CEO GMDA,” an official said.