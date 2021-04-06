Covid-19 second wave: Kejriwal to decide on Delhi night curfew

Kejriwal has time and again insisted that lockdown cannot be a solution in the fight against the pandemic. (Express file photo)

A proposal to bring back night curfew in Delhi to stem the tide of the coronavirus has been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office by top officials of the city’s administration.

It is learnt that the CMO has not yet responded to the proposal. Once the CM takes a call on it, it will be sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for final approval, a senior official said.

The CMO did not respond to requests for comment.

If implemented, the night curfew will be in force between 10 pm to 5 am. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed like in previous rounds of night curfew, the official quoted above said.

“There have been discussions on this and accordingly the proposal has been sent to the CMO. But there has been no response from the CMO yet,” the official said.

Kejriwal has time and again insisted that lockdown cannot be a solution in the fight against the pandemic. On April 2, he had categorically stated that the government does not plan to impose any lockdown.

“We will consult the public in case we want to do so,” the CM had said. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had echoed Kejriwal’s position on the issue.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a Delhi Police crackdown against banquet halls, restaurants and night clubs over Covid violations.

On Saturday night, 173 people were prosecuted, including owners of 13 banquet halls, 58 restaurants and three night clubs.

The last time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 to tackle gatherings to usher in the new year.