Proposal for mayoral poll dates sent to L-G V K Saxena: Manish Sisodia

A proposal has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to conduct the MCD mayoral elections on January 18, 20, 21 or 24, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Thursday.

“A proposal has been sent to the L-G to conduct elections to the post of the mayor on January, 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD is functioning without a mayor for the past eight months and it would not be right to delay further. MCD officials have sent a proposal to the Delhi government for a meeting on January 30,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Chaos broke out in the MCD House on January 6, the day that the mayoral polls were to take place. AAP and BJP councillors fought over who would take the oath in the house first, resulting in the polls for the post of mayor being put off. Councillors came to blows with the fight being broken out after the presiding officer asked an L-G-nominated alderman to take the oath first, prompting protest from AAP councillors who challenged the decision to allow a nominated alderman belonging to the BJP to take the oath before the party’s elected councillors, since the AAP has a majority in the House. The House was then adjourned.

A senior government official had then told The Indian Express that the polls are likely to be deferred for “at least a week”. A new presiding officer will be appointed for the next sitting of the House, after which the MCD will seek a new date from L-G V K Saxena.

Responding to the proceedings of that day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said then that the Constitution debars nominated members from voting in the House and that the “attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional”.