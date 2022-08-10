scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Hate speech case: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi, arrest shield to continue

Prophet remarks row: The Supreme Court has extended interim protection to Nupur Sharma till probe is over.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 5:14:38 pm
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the FIRs registered in different states against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to Delhi in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad in a TV show.

All the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to the Delhi Police for investigation.

The protection from arrest will continue till the probe is concluded.

The Supreme Court had last month directed that “no coercive action” can be taken against Sharma till the next date of hearing in connection with the complaints filed against her.

The top court had also said that it never intended the BJP leader to visit every court for relief in the hate speech cases against her.

“In the light of the subsequent events, the concern of this Court is how to ensure that the petitioner is able to seek alternate remedy. In order to explore such modality, we issue notice,” said a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala.

The same bench had on July 1 declined to entertain her plea, saying she has a “loose tongue” and is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”, including in Udaipur where a tailor was hacked to death in June for allegedly sharing her remarks.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared for Sharma, had requested the top court’s permission on July 1 to withdraw the plea instead of having it dismissed. The bench allowed the petition to be withdrawn with liberty to avail alternate remedies.

Nupur Sharma filed a fresh application on July 18 seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of cases against her.

“I beseech your Lordships. The threat is genuine and real now,” argued Singh.

