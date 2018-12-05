Property tax hike, professional tax among proposals in south body budget

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puneet Goel Tuesday proposed a hike in property tax on residential properties and levying professional tax, in the budget for financial year 2018-19.

However, as per officials, the proposal may be rejected. The political wing of the body presents a revised budget following the commissioner’s budget, and in the past 10 years, the commissioner has increased property

tax, but the political wing has quashed it every time he did so, said officials.

The other highlights of the budget are: starting a smart classroom, engineered landfill site at Okhla, segregation of waste in at least 40 wards, 20 new automated multi-level parking spots, cremation centres and sterilisation units for dogs. These initiatives were proposed by former BJP mayors and councillors in earlier budgets, but could not be executed.

Senior officials said that due to lack of funds, the civic body has not announced any new initiatives.

As per the proposed budget, the rates for residential properties falling under categories A and B will be at 14 per cent instead of 12 per cent; for categories C, D and E, it would be 12 per cent instead of 11 per cent; and eight per cent instead of seven per cent in F, G and H category colonies. It has also proposed to charge property tax at 15 per cent of annual property value for special commercial non-residential properties and other non-residential properties.

Commissioner Goel said: “We plan to increase the earnings of the corporation through various avenues, and one of them is by increasing property tax. There is also a provision to levy a professional tax for the year 2019-20, from which an income of Rs 30 crore is expected for that year,” Goel said.

The South body has been able to achieve1,50,490 tonnes of reduction in carbon dioxide emission, according to data. Over 1,43,000 tonnes of CO2 emission was reduced by promotion of LED street lights, and 6,000 tonnes due to rooftop solar plants.