‘Property dealer was promised $67,000 for attack on SAIL chief’

Investigation into the attack on Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has revealed that the alleged conspirator, private contractor Ashok Kumar Singh (62), had promised a property dealer $67,000 (around Rs 47 lakh) to carry out the crime.

According to the chargesheet submitted by Delhi Police before a city court, the property dealer, Sunil Kumar Balhara, was promised $1 for each tonne of coking coal that was pending payment clearance by SAIL. Chaudhary had rejected payment for 67,000 tonnes of poor quality coking coal, sourced from the US and supplied by a Sharjah-based company owned by Singh’s son.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary, who was assaulted on August Kranti Marg, moved High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to five out of seven accused in the case.

A special task force of Crime Branch filed the chargesheet last week. “Singh asked Balhara to lure Chaudhary in a honey trap, but they failed. He then told him to attack Chaudhary, which would force him to take a break from work due to the injuries… (during which time) someone else would clear the bill,” the chargesheet states.

Police said Balhara roped in his brother-in-law Satendra Kadyan and his friend Om Prakash Sharma. The latter allegedly hired three of his friends — Pravesh Kumar, Lalit Chand and Amarjeet Singh — who have criminal backgrounds after promising to pay them Rs 2 lakh.

“Sharma told police that on August 1, they all were taken to SAIL’s office where Balhara showed them Chaudhary’s car and Kadyan clicked its picture… On the night of August 8, Chaudhary was attacked by the men, who barged into his car and asked for ‘compensation’. When Chaudhary resisted, they assaulted him and his driver with iron rods,” police stated.

The chargesheet also said the attackers used a car stolen on March 16 from Sarai Rohilla.